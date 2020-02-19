To the Editor:

I hope you will soon formally endorse Bernie Sanders again as you did so brilliantly and so presciently in 2016. I suggest an early 2020 presidential endorsement. He deserves this distinction, having been presenting worthy solutions for America's problems since 2015. and your readers, I believe, overwhelmingly support him. His honesty, integrity, compassion, and problem solving creativity all add up to make him the ideal candidate to replace Trump.

Many believe that newspaper endorsements don't mean anything; however, I see the potential for very positive influence for you to go on record weeks before the primaries, plus doing so solidifies your stature in the community, which will welcome that endorsement. I believe this endorsement will mean much more this year, given the stakes at risk for our nation.

Stephen Fox

Art gallery owner and political journalist

Santa Fe, New Mexico

