To the editor,
In response to the cover photo of the Wednesday, July 1 edition, “All O.U. Employees Lives Matter.”
The global movement we are witnessing and participating in is about the value of Black life. This comes after more than 400 years of Black life not mattering to the economic elite in this country. Their success depended on this devaluation as it still does today. Black lives did not matter during the trans-Atlantic slave trade. Black lives did not matter as racial segregation and inequity was enforced through the Jim Crow laws in the South.
As we continue to see the Black lives ended at the hands of police who are exonerated, the message is clear: Black lives still do not matter in our current economic and political systems.
Black Lives Matter: it is a statement that has to be made because peoples lives are still at stake. It is a rallying cry for equality from a group whose lives have been systematically devalued. There is no historic precedent set that threatened the lives of Ohio University employees.
I am not negating mistreatment at the hands of administrators or the current lack of job security. Neither of these are OK.
However, the statement “All O.U. Employees Lives Matter,” that clearly references the slogan created by this movement for racial justice, puts the struggle of laid off OU employees on par with the struggle that Black folks have faced against brutal, systemic racism since before the inception of this country. Please be thoughtful. Please be respectful.
Morgan Hager
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.