To the Editor:

I am writing to encourage fellow residents of The Plains to support the proposed zoning code for our community. The Athens Township Zoning Commission has worked hard on the draft code and produced what appears to be a sensible and well-constructed document. I hope that it is adopted so The Plains can become a better place to live and work.

I must admit that I have not read every word of the proposed code – it is long and sometimes complicated – but I do not hesitate to endorse it because of the people involved in its writing. First, there’s Bob Eichenberg who served as consultant to the commission. I have known Bob for many, many years and he is extremely competent and a man of integrity. 

Two other men that I know well and trust for their contributions to the zoning plan are Brian Dearing and Steve Pierson. Brian is a member of the commission and Steve is an Athens Township trustee.

There will be a public hearing on the zoning code on April 29. Tentative plans call for it to be held using Zoom, a web-based video conference tool. I plan to participate to encourage initial approval of the proposal so it can be placed on the ballot in November for passage by voters. I hope all my neighbors in The Plains will do the same.

Fred Kight

South Plains Road

The Plains

