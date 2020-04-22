To the Editor:
I am writing to encourage fellow residents of The Plains to support the proposed zoning code for our community. The Athens Township Zoning Commission has worked hard on the draft code and produced what appears to be a sensible and well-constructed document. I hope that it is adopted so The Plains can become a better place to live and work.
I must admit that I have not read every word of the proposed code – it is long and sometimes complicated – but I do not hesitate to endorse it because of the people involved in its writing. First, there’s Bob Eichenberg who served as consultant to the commission. I have known Bob for many, many years and he is extremely competent and a man of integrity.
Two other men that I know well and trust for their contributions to the zoning plan are Brian Dearing and Steve Pierson. Brian is a member of the commission and Steve is an Athens Township trustee.
There will be a public hearing on the zoning code on April 29. Tentative plans call for it to be held using Zoom, a web-based video conference tool. I plan to participate to encourage initial approval of the proposal so it can be placed on the ballot in November for passage by voters. I hope all my neighbors in The Plains will do the same.
Fred Kight
South Plains Road
The Plains
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.