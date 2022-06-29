To the editor:

The June 15 edition of the Athens News carries a letter claiming that the local drag show is NOT family friendly. I have to admit that I have never attended a drag show; however, the photo that appears on page 8 of the same issue certainly proves the writer’s point. I guess it can get published in a newspaper because the staff assumes that newspapers are not family reading material.

Merilynne Smith

Athens

