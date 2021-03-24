Your Letters

To the editor,

People are always so quick to criticize OU students.

I was part of a funeral procession that took us down Mill Street on a Saturday. Students were absolutely out partying and enjoying the gorgeous weather.

However, every single student on Mill Street turned and quietly faced the funeral procession as we went by. They restored my faith in this generation! I hope they see this letter and realize that people noticed and appreciated them.

Nell Ann Sands

Albany, Ohio

