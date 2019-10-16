To the Editor:
I’m writing in support of Steve Patterson for mayor. Patterson has not only embraced the quirkiness of Athens by wholeheartedly participating in flash mobs; the Pawpaw, Art & Music, and International festivals and fairs; Honey for the Heart parades, and other unique to-Athens events; he proudly represents our community as a veteran, a former professor, a family man, and longtime resident (never as a “career politician”). And he represents Athens with integrity, reliability and commitment.
I am impressed by his dedication to all individuals in our wonderful and colorful community, including the students. He has graciously presented at my Learning Community classes every year since becoming Mayor, sharing with the new OHIO students all that Athens has to offer. Each year, the students are excited to learn that they can take the Athens Public Transit (for free with their ID!) to the Farmers Market, Ridges, Arts West and other off-campus discoveries. And they love to ask the mayor about favorite restaurants and community events.
Patterson and his code enforcement officers also deserve my gratitude… and the gratitude of many others.
The East Side neighborhood had longstanding issues with the contracted waste management companies who were managing the area dumpsters abutting our residential area. The companies were emptying the dumpsters at very early hours (4 a.m., 5 a.m.). The crash of the metal was horrendous as the dumpsters banged against the truck on the upswing and were unceremoniously dropped to the ground from several feet in the air. It took great persistence to enforce the code that prohibited this kind of activity until after 6 a.m. The companies would abide for a while and then start again at ungodly hours, thinking we’d forget or give up! But Patterson, former Code Director Rick Sirois and other code officers kept at it, and it hasn’t been an issue for quite some time.
Steve Patterson cares about the needs of the various constituents who make up the Athens community. He will listen to my needs, your needs, the students’ needs, the university’s needs… homeowners, renters, business owners, working class, veterans, low-income, unemployed – every individual in this community is on his radar. Patterson is committed to making Athens a good home for every resident while ensuring our city remains viable, quirky and wonderful.
Patterson aims to unite the people of Athens, not instigate or pit groups to be at odds with one another. Krane seems to be doing enough of that.
Kimberly Barlag
Elmwood Place
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.