Your Letters

To the editor,

On Feb. 27, 1933, Adolf Hitler’s supporters burned the Reichstag, the German parliament. That arson attack proved to be an important stepping stone to the German megalomaniac’s rise to power.

Just over a year later, on August 19, 1934, Hitler declared himself “Führer of the German Reich and People,” opening an era of pride-imbued political adventurism (World War II) which led to wide-spread death and starvation in that country, and elsewhere.

The German people paid dearly for their passive acceptance, their passive endorsement, of a governmental system which incorporated bigotry as an operational lodestar. The parallels between then and now seem undeniable.

Eliot Kalman

Athens, Ohio

