Your Letters

To the editor,

The recent relief package approved by congress only included $4 billion, which is a great first step but it is not enough to help suffering countries. Global distribution of the vaccine is incredibly important but the needs from the pandemic continue to grow. Increased funding is crucial to combating the secondary socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 in developing countries.

Developing countries are the most vulnerable to terrorist organizations and drug cartels, which affects U.S. national security. That is why Congress must provide at least $20 billion in the next emergency supplemental for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19. By increasing the funding the U.S. is investing in our national security and creating U.S. jobs.

This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic globally and to protecting the health, security and economic interests of all Americans. This is why I would like Senator Brown and Senator Portman to protect the International Affairs Budget.

Grace Breslin

Athens, Ohio

