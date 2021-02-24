To the editor,
The recent relief package approved by congress only included $4 billion, which is a great first step but it is not enough to help suffering countries. Global distribution of the vaccine is incredibly important but the needs from the pandemic continue to grow. Increased funding is crucial to combating the secondary socioeconomic effects of COVID-19 in developing countries.
Developing countries are the most vulnerable to terrorist organizations and drug cartels, which affects U.S. national security. That is why Congress must provide at least $20 billion in the next emergency supplemental for the International Affairs Budget to fight COVID-19. By increasing the funding the U.S. is investing in our national security and creating U.S. jobs.
This funding is essential to U.S. leadership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic globally and to protecting the health, security and economic interests of all Americans. This is why I would like Senator Brown and Senator Portman to protect the International Affairs Budget.
Grace Breslin
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.