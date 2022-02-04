To the editor:
I want to give a shout out to a worker at the Athens IHOP on East State Street. I visited this IHOP location on January 31, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m. The server greeted us and sat us at a table where she told us that she was the only server on shift and to please bear with her as she has to serve all the tables due to being the only one on shift that day. I thanked her and told her no problem.
That was not the end of it though. She came by the table many times (as a server does), however, you could tell that she was completely overwhelmed. She was a fantastic server and very amazing with keeping us checked on while dining there.
Her name is Halee R. I want everyone to know how outstanding she was even with the sheer magnitude of customers while being the only server on shift. She was fantastic and she deserves a raise at her job. I wish her to have a fantastic year and I wish to thank her for her service to us as a wonderful server. She deserves to know that she is doing a fantastic job! Thanks for the wonderful dining service, Halee!
Sara Osborne
Pomeroy, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.