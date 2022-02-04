To the editor:

I want to give a shout out to a worker at the Athens IHOP on East State Street. I visited this IHOP location on January 31, 2022, at approximately 7 p.m. The server greeted us and sat us at a table where she told us that she was the only server on shift and to please bear with her as she has to serve all the tables due to being the only one on shift that day. I thanked her and told her no problem.

That was not the end of it though. She came by the table many times (as a server does), however, you could tell that she was completely overwhelmed. She was a fantastic server and very amazing with keeping us checked on while dining there.

Her name is Halee R. I want everyone to know how outstanding she was even with the sheer magnitude of customers while being the only server on shift. She was fantastic and she deserves a raise at her job. I wish her to have a fantastic year and I wish to thank her for her service to us as a wonderful server. She deserves to know that she is doing a fantastic job! Thanks for the wonderful dining service, Halee!

Sara Osborne

Pomeroy, Ohio

