To the Editor:

Conservative activist Kaitlin Bennett comes to Ohio University, and a riot ensues, with “tolerant” students attacking,  throwing stuff at them and punching/kicking their car trying to tear them apart! All this simply because they disagree with her stance on gun control and other political issues.

OU police on the scene did nothing and let these little fascists get away with it. Very bad form. With the video evidence extant, and social media presence of most “protesters,” it shouldn’t be a problem to ID the perpetrators of these crimes.

I would expect some arrests for assault, or at least expulsion from OU of these little whiney snowflake turds in the days to come, or else this country no longer has any law.

Neal Lee

Albany

Load comments