To the Editor:
Growing up with a single mom, I’ve seen her work tirelessly to provide me with the best life possible. When I decided to go college, my mom and I both tried to figure out how I’d pay the tuition.
Through some research, we learned about Pell Grants. And by applying for FAFSA, I got access to a Pell Grant, which allowed me to attend college and focus on valuable experiences, rather than worry about accruing college debt.
None of this would have been possible without the U.S. Census Bureau. I learned the importance of surveys because of them. Now as the managing director of “Bobcats, Get on the Map,” a campaign that aims to inform and educate Ohio University students and Athens renters about the U.S. 2020 census, I plan to do the same.
I urge Ohio University students, especially the historically difficult to reach renters, to fill out the U.S. 2020 Census, so that our community can receive appropriate funding for schools, hospitals, emergency services, public libraries and other vital public works. The Census also helps determine congressional representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 2018 national poverty rate was 11.8 percent, while the average poverty rate in Athens County was 30 percent, the highest in the state. By taking the Census, available online, phone or by mail, the residents can help Athens County get more funding for state and local governments.
The census is an easy way for residents to give back to their communities, so everyone should take it today!
Vivian Moussa
North Congress Street
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.