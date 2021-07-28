To the editor:
Ohio University should act decisively to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 on campus this fall. That can and should include a vaccine requirement, as recommended by the American College Health Association.
The university should be commended for its efforts up to this point. Making vaccines readily available and offering incentives to get vaccinated have undoubtedly made a difference. Requiring regular COVID-19 testing only for the unvaccinated should be incentive enough.
Still, officials estimate that only about 50% of students will be vaccinated when they return this fall. Cases are on the rise again nationally, due to new and more dangerous COVID-19 variants. They’re more easily transmitted and they’re hitting young people harder. That’s bad news for university students, and for children too young to be vaccinated.
We have long recognized the wisdom — and legality — of requiring students to prove their vaccine status. Students can’t live on campus without proof of Hepatitis B and Meningitis vaccines. COVID-19 should be on that list. Prizes and friendly cajoling aren’t enough. The chance to win a million dollars or a full-tuition scholarship, dinner with the coach, a ride in the Homecoming parade--incentives haven’t done the job.
A recent Economist/YouGov poll shows that 20% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip for tracking people. The Ohio House recently invited Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to testify in support of an anti-vaccine bill. She’s the doctor who believes the vaccine makes people magnetic and that it connects them, somehow, to the 5G network. No amount of polite asking is going to end this pandemic.
The legislature did pass a bill, H.B. 244, to prevent public schools from requiring a vaccine without full FDA approval and from treating students differently if they haven’t had such a vaccine (e.g., testing, mask requirements, quarantine, etc.) But, in the time-honored tradition of politicians passing bills that make a statement without actually doing anything, this law won’t impede vaccine requirements. The law doesn’t take effect until mid-October and only applies to vaccines without full FDA approval. Since full approval is expected this fall, those provisions will become moot. Governor DeWine acknowledged, after signing the bill, that schools are free to require vaccines at the start of fall semester. Cleveland State and several private Ohio colleges have already said they will do so. We would be wise to do the same.
Jason Heinrich
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.