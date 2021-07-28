To the editor:

Ohio University should act decisively to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 on campus this fall. That can and should include a vaccine requirement, as recommended by the American College Health Association.

The university should be commended for its efforts up to this point. Making vaccines readily available and offering incentives to get vaccinated have undoubtedly made a difference. Requiring regular COVID-19 testing only for the unvaccinated should be incentive enough.

Still, officials estimate that only about 50% of students will be vaccinated when they return this fall. Cases are on the rise again nationally, due to new and more dangerous COVID-19 variants. They’re more easily transmitted and they’re hitting young people harder. That’s bad news for university students, and for children too young to be vaccinated.

We have long recognized the wisdom — and legality — of requiring students to prove their vaccine status. Students can’t live on campus without proof of Hepatitis B and Meningitis vaccines. COVID-19 should be on that list. Prizes and friendly cajoling aren’t enough. The chance to win a million dollars or a full-tuition scholarship, dinner with the coach, a ride in the Homecoming parade--incentives haven’t done the job.

A recent Economist/YouGov poll shows that 20% of Americans believe the COVID-19 vaccine contains a microchip for tracking people. The Ohio House recently invited Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to testify in support of an anti-vaccine bill. She’s the doctor who believes the vaccine makes people magnetic and that it connects them, somehow, to the 5G network. No amount of polite asking is going to end this pandemic.

The legislature did pass a bill, H.B. 244, to prevent public schools from requiring a vaccine without full FDA approval and from treating students differently if they haven’t had such a vaccine (e.g., testing, mask requirements, quarantine, etc.) But, in the time-honored tradition of politicians passing bills that make a statement without actually doing anything, this law won’t impede vaccine requirements. The law doesn’t take effect until mid-October and only applies to vaccines without full FDA approval. Since full approval is expected this fall, those provisions will become moot. Governor DeWine acknowledged, after signing the bill, that schools are free to require vaccines at the start of fall semester. Cleveland State and several private Ohio colleges have already said they will do so. We would be wise to do the same.

Jason Heinrich

Athens, Ohio

