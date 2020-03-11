To the Editor:
Ohio University concludes Marching 110 investigation… and finds NO EVIDENCE OF HAZING.
As a parent of an OU student who is also a member of the Marching 110, I am troubled with the way the university handled the allegations of hazing against the Ohio University marching band last October. I had hoped that the report of the findings would focus on the truth of the matter, that there is no hazing.
After a five-month suspension and unconstitutional directive that violated members’ First Amendment rights for a month, the university can’t even say that they found no evidence of hazing. They are continuing to slander our kids and the organization. Our kids faced added anxiety, pressure and social isolation this season with the looming investigation.
They endured harassment, interrogation, intimidation, and at least one was physically assaulted… all because they are members of the marching band.
The reputation of the band and the reputation of our kids were tarnished by the immediate “hazing suspension” and the investigation that seemed to drag on forever. I believe the least OU could do is release an accurate press release detailing the fact that no evidence of hazing was found. I believe the current outcome as released suggests their need to have found “something” to justify the suspension and investigation, and to justify the THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS spent, and nothing more than that.
For the record, not one member was recommended for removal, and according to members the investigators COMPLIMENTED them, saying that they were the best group they had ever dealt with, and remarked on the number of strong leaders within the organization.
I suggest to the university that they review their Community Standards and Student Responsibility staff and the current policies and procedures in place for the university response to reports of this nature. While suspension before investigation may be appropriate in situations where the immediate health and welfare of organizational members may be in jeopardy, I do not believe it is appropriate in every situation.
Had they done a bit of due diligence before suspending the band on third-party allegations, much of the distress that was leveled on the members, staff and families could have been avoided.
I also suggest moving forward, that every student attending Ohio University be asked to sign a “behavior expectations agreement” and endure stringent training and educational programming, because I’m pretty sure all of the activities outlined within this article are not limited to the membership of one organization.
Heather Eubanks
Athens
