To the Editor:
I am a senior here at Ohio University, and I write today to show support for Ohio University’s classified employees in their efforts to unionize and ask that President Dr. Duane Nellis and Ohio University voluntarily recognize their union.
These workers have put in the work and come together. The university should act in good faith and honor this showing.
As the son of hard-working union members, I know the immense impact that the benefits of union membership can deliver to members and their families.
I would not be in the position that I am in today without the pay and benefits that my parents could earn as union employees. The health-care benefits won by their respective unions and are available to them allowed us to live without the fear being able to afford to go to the doctor, an anxiety that so many in our society experience.
I am also heavily involved with LGBTQ advocacy here in Ohio. As many readers will know, it is still legal for employers to discriminate against LGBTQ employees and applicants due to their sexual orientation. Thankfully, many LGBTQ workers belong to unions, which have been working for protections for them for decades. Unions led the way in Ohio and across the country in including these protections into contracts for all of their members.
An overwhelming majority of classified employees signed cards indicating their support to form a union. These workers are the people who make this university operate. They are the administrative staff whom students develop strong relationships with over their college careers and ensure that programs and centers across campus move smoothly. Our classified staff members are the faces of the university. They’re the people who build careers here and lay down roots in the community that not only make Ohio University the place it is, but also help make Athens the place it is.
President Nellis should show classified staff the appreciation and indebtedness that we all feel for them by officially recognizing their union and allowing them all to get to work on the collective bargaining process.
Dominic Detwiler
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.