To the editor,
I no longer recognize my University under the leadership of Duane Nellis. Whether it is arrogance or simply the lack of competence he will take us down a path of insolvency if he is not removed from his post. And this path was well worn before COVID-19.
His intervention in the Brown House demolition cost this University nearly $800,000. $800,000 in dollars today that would have drastically reduced the number of current lay-offs. Prior to COVID-19 it was common knowledge in higher education that many major universities were facing reduced enrollment. What did Mr. Nellis do to prepare for the crises all higher education leaders were anticipating? Did he make cost reducing efforts that could have been absorbed over time reducing employee layoffs? Did he evaluate non-employee effected costs like the demolition of the Brown House when the University had the option of selling to a private developer? The answer is no, he undertook no proactive measures to avoid the current budget disaster. A budget disaster that could have been foreseen. And please do not be fooled by this proclaimed support by politically appointed impotent Board of Trustee Members. It was in fact Trustee Members that acquiesced to the unjustified Brown House fiasco. It is embarrassing that this Board was not also aware of these impending budgetary issues. And none of those Board Members want to rock the boat and lose the positions that look good on the resume.
Frankly, the OU Board of Trustees are equally responsible for the human costs of these current layoffs. And lastly, to add fuel to the fire I just learned via a public records request that Mr. Nellis’s Chief of Staff earns $249,000 per year. Do not know her and certain she is a wonderful human being however, her excessive salary could be utilized to protect numerous jobs recently furloughed.
In fact, the Office of Mr. Nellis actually employs 6 persons, not counting clerical support. This my friends is mismanagement in time of crises.
Please use this factual information and stand up to this incompetent leadership my friends within the University. We deserve better and we need our University to treat its employees with the respect they deserve. After all, it is those employees who make this University great. Mr. Nellis must go.
Bret Adams,
Dublin
Editor's note: Adams is a Columbus attorney and an Athens property developer.
