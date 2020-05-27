To the editor,
Ohio University College of Arts & Sciences sociology professor Roberta Roberson knew that many of the students among the hundreds she instructed every year would not pursue a career in the field of sociology or in the social sciences in general.
That didn’t stop her from being an influential figure in many students’ lives, and that was certainly the case for me.
A Scripps School of Journalism alum (Class of 2016), I assumed my track would only take me through sports. Instead, as a freshman, Roberson’s delightful, upbeat and thorough explanation of complex social structures caused me to drastically reexamine my place in the world.
As a friend of mine put it, “Roberta was such a needed wakeup call for me freshman year. She helped me look outside the privileged suburban bubble I grew up in.”
Roberson’s influence led me to take on sociology and political science specializations for my bachelor’s degree in journalism.
Her influence led me to get more involved politically, take new courses I hadn’t considered, and pursue a valued relationship with the Center for Law, Justice & Culture, where I took a job my senior year and provided valuable contributions to the College of Arts & Sciences.
Always with an open door, I had the freedom to show up at a moment’s notice and Roberson would indulge my ramblings and give me feedback as I labored mentally about what I wanted my place in the world to be.
Her words were meaningful, her ears were always open and her hugs were loving.
The lack of disregard shown to professors of huge significance in the OU community like Roberson and Rebecca Collins, shows an ignorance of their impact not only upon the students in the social sciences, but also students like me.
Roberson’s position as the Internship Program Coordinator, was just one thing she provides the OU community. She is so many college students’ lone exposure to sociological perspectives, shaping students’ understanding of the world from their arrival in Athens.
With these hundreds of cuts and the manner in which they’ve been implemented, OU has shown just how little regard it has for the faculty that makes the university the special place it is.
Kaleb Carter
DeKalb, Illinois
