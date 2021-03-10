To the editor,
Incredulously, the PR department at Ohio University allowed President Duane Nellis to unprofessionally and without out a scintilla of evidence respond to the recent investigations and reporting by The Athens NEWS of CFO Deb Shaffer.
First, let’s acknowledge that my university is in crisis. A crisis of leadership, not made of COVID-19, nor declining enrollment.
Second, let’s examine why Nellis should be immediately referred to as “the former guy.” I have had some level of awareness of The NEWS since it was founded. Never in its history would anyone describe this local paper of promoting sensational journalism. But that is how Nellis characterized the papers recent reporting of the absent CFO Shaffer.
It is not sensational reporting to question the decision making of an important officer of the university. It is not sensational reporting to ask about her whereabouts to determine if she is earning a salary partially subsidized by all of us. And it is certainly not sensational reporting to logically conclude as CFO, Shaffer played a central role in authorizing university layoffs.
And Mr. Nellis, just stop the bullshit of mentioning the support of the OU Board of Trustees every single time you or your team are questioned. I know from personal experience in my own Inspector General Complaint against Nellis and the University and via public records requests that this current Board is nothing but a shill for your missteps.
Do any of you honestly believe that a single current member on this Board is going to legitimately challenge the decisions of a President they are literally beholden too to maintain a position that all of these persons want on their professional resumes?
Let’s cut to the chase here and examine the real issue: the problem is with Nellis. He has lost the support of his faculty, he hides behind his ineffective Board of Trustees, and he is leading my university down a path I am unsure can be reversed. He has personally alienated important donors and he has made financial decisions costing this university significant dollars.
Remember, this is the man who authorized the expenditure of over $700,000 to demolish a historical building on campus, the Brown House, that should have been sold to multiple willing buyers, costing the university nothing. So never let him convince you as he attempted to in his attack on this paper that the University is jammed with checks and balances and that multiple persons are involved in major decisions.
And if anyone reading this would question his leadership, simply look at his unprofessional attack on this newspaper. No competent university president would have handled this reporting in this manner. My guess is that this is not the fault of the University PR department, he was probably strongly advised not to write a response but did anyway because he has micro-managed this University into the outhouse.
Many of you on this faculty have reached out to me to help with the charge and I believe this recent act of stupidity is the tipping point. I hope all of you now will step up and demand a change to save your jobs and our university. It won’t be done by this Board of Trustees, it will have to come from within and I implore you to act now.
Bret Adams
Dublin, Ohio
Editor’s note: Adams is a Columbus attorney and an Athens property developer. In 2019, he offered to buy the Brown House for far less than the demolition price to preserve it.
