To the Editor:
Do you have a sidewalk? No? Me neither. As a recent letter to the A-News pointed out, so many of us don’t. That’s why for the past eight months I’ve been working with the newly formed city Ad Hoc Pedestrian Accessibility Committee.
Growing up in Athens, poor walking conditions were just the way things were. Fish can’t see water. It took three years of living carless in Japan for me to see the extent to which the majority of Athens not only lacks safe places to walk, but places to walk *to.* Yet the problem felt too big to fix.
Then I had a child, and the close calls began. Car after car nearly hitting my son right before my eyes. Once in a stroller, at the junction of 33 and E State. Twice at the intersection of Lincoln and May where the sidewalk ends. Twice playing in front of my own house where there is no sidewalk at all.
Five times total before age four, my son nearly died because our town, our country, has been constructed for adult convenience, not child survival. Cars and children are competitors for space, and in this country, the children lost long ago.
When I heard that Athens was forming a committee to address pedestrian infrastructure, I leapt to put my years of reading and research to use. There I met a group of people just as determined as I am to figure out how to solve this problem, at scale. No just one sidewalk, or one crossing, or one child: all of them.
I fully believe that Athens can become a town safe for everyone of every age and ability to walk, roll, bike, and live in; we simply must make it the priority it should have been all along. The committee has researched state law, city law, accessibility law, current conditions, and best practice with just that goal in mind. We even came up with an acronym to help explain the problem, “Pedestrians need SPACE: Safety, Proximity, Accessibility, Connection, and Ease.”
Now we need to hear from you. Please, take ten minutes of your time to fill out our survey on your experiences of being a pedestrian in Athens. Tell us your concerns, your problems, the ideal you hope to see.
Here’s the survey link: https://ohio.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8faYujai7voPHYG
And if like me you want to do more than that, we meet every two weeks at City Hall, on Wednesdays at 2:30. Bring your experiences and a willingness to help, and you too can make a difference. I did.
Stephanie Hunter
Athens
