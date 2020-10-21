To the editor,
With the turmoil of today’s nation, the unknown of many issues, but most importantly our health in our family and businesses; we must look to someone versed with the knowledge and the tools to make a change for ALL. We all live under the same sky, drink the same water, breathe the same air; we collectively need a person who can nurture all aspects of our life, social, economic, and environmentally. A person with a clear conscience, passion, and energy to fight at the local level for numerous counties, for each one of us, regardless of differences, including political affiliations. This individual must have the attributes of law and policy, knowledge, and impartial to differences. An advocate to better health of people, economic, justice, equality, and improving our environment. I believe O’Neill is this person.
Katie O’Neill, candidate for Ohio House District 94, a profound woman of energetic passion for people and sustainability of our ecosystem and justice system. O’Neill is an educated woman of history and environmental law, earning her Juris Doctorate in Energy Regulation and law. O’Neill’s demeanor is full of excitement and passion, speaking to her on beseeching better water quality standards through the Clean Water Act, Solar Energy initiatives, or her proposal and ideas and goal for 100 percent renewable energy, leaves me perplexed and entranced in the possibility of a better future for ALL our children. O’Neill’s credible intent to better our communities by proposing future endeavors through community discussions and our occasional heart to heart on our love for the community, leaves me with full confidence our counties would be guided by a truly educated, and dynamic individual. O’Neill, while having a pure passion for our economy, and our ecosystem, her prime objective is the people, their mental health, access to ethical values, equality, justice, and building on the people locally.
I encourage all to introduce yourself with Katie O’Neill. My intention or purpose is to inform our communities O’Neill would work for the people and our communities, to make it better. She will be our voice and our biggest supporter for change for the better — keeping intact our dignity, honesty, integrity, and concern for all communities.
Judith-Madelaine Farmer
MBA, MSA
Athens, Ohio
