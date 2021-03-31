To the editor,
I get it’s a college town and kids will party but when is it to much? For weeks I’ve called for noise complaints, being woke up all hours of the night with people screaming loud music to the point I can’t even hear the TV in my own house.
This is seven days a week, every week. It is not fair that everyone else has to suffer sleepless nights because of these people. Cars racing up and down the street so loud it sets of car alarms: these residents should not be allowed to act like this and get away with it just because they’re students.
I broke the law and I did my time and was released. If I were to go and ask these people to turn their music down it would result in an argument. So that’s why I continue to call nightly to report them and on some occasions get treated as if I am in the wrong for calling.
They make a disgrace of themselves nightly and a poor representation of Ohio University. I was homeless upon renting my current home which is off campus; my husband and I struggle to get by and pay our bills and can’t even get a decent nights rest because of these careless people’s actions. They are adults, not children, and should have to follow the same rules as everyone else in this town.
I am at a loss with what to do if I say something to these drunk kids. We struggle to get by and do the right thing so what am I to do when that gets me nowhere? Continue to pay my thousands of dollars in rent for a home in town I can’t sleep in or hear my own television or be pushed out of my home because they are students so it’s ok?
It’s not fair to the students that do study and abide by the law: they receive a bad reputation for the acts of a few reckless people.
I have looked and read the noise complaint code for Athens and at any point does it excuse college kids from abiding by the laws as everyone else.
Sara Craig
Athens, Ohio
