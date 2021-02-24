Your Letters

To the editor,

I am writing to suggest that my fellow constituents join me in contacting State Representative Jay Edwards to express opposition to House Bill 90.

This ill-conceived proposal by Edwards would, according to a Feb. 13 story in The Athens Messenger, “create a legislative oversight committee for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health orders.”

The newspaper also reports that the Ohio Legislative Service Commission believes the bill “may not be constitutional.”

Edwards and many of his fellow Republicans in the General Assembly have often attempted to thwart the generally commendable efforts of Governor DeWine to fight COVID-19.

HB-90 is yet another such ill-conceived effort.

Fred Kight

The Plains, Ohio

