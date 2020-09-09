To the editor,
The incumbent Steve Stivers is running for OH Congressional District 15 against a candidate named Joel Newby.
As the incumbent, Stivers does not have to agree to a debate. To start yourself down this rabbit hole, perhaps go here: https://thepolitic.org/refusing-to-debate/.
The incumbent Steve Stivers is saying that he won’t take his opponent, Joel Newby, seriously enough to debate because he hasn’t raised enough money to meet the Columbus Metropolitan Club Rules. Specifically, “Stivers is denying a debate because I have not met the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Rules. They require 100K in fundraising and 5 percent in a published poll. My campaign needs money but we don’t need 100k and no one has polled the race. These rules are based on an elite political club in Columbus, not any law.”
For the record, Stivers has raised 2 million, and Newby has raised 13 thousand. (opensecrets.org).
OH-15 deserves to know its candidates and is being denied that opportunity. I’d like to see what these folks think.
If you agree, sign this petition: https://hubble.vote/petitions/61a8fbea-fb3c-433b-8486-0a023e8afa58/signatures/new.
Thank you,
Marged Dudek
Logan, Ohio
