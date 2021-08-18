To the editor:
“I was destined for fame!” Cory laughed, in the wake of the publication of his poignant letter to the editor, “A Nurse’s Perspective on Covid” (Athens NEWS, Aug. 11, 2021).
It sounds hilarious coming out of his mouth, his trademark sarcasm overwhelming. Humble and good Cory, who’s been my best friend for five years now. Cory, who would give anything to anyone and always thinks of himself last. Cory, who writes music about how he wishes he could do more in life, while everyone else can clearly see how much he has done.
You see, I’ve worked alongside him for half a decade now. I can attest that everything he’s said about working as a nurse during the Pandemic is true. I can also attest his selflessness, bravery, and altruism that I’ve perhaps never seen in another person. He was (and is) always first to stay late, first to pick up extra time, last to eat. Friendship among nurses is special. We laugh about things only we can understand, we cry about things that only we can understand, we discuss things over meals that no one else could stomach. The pandemic has turned the friendships among our small ICU to family; our pain, misery, and victories chaining us together a way only we will ever understand. We talk on the phone in the middle of the night because we’re worried about patients. Or — when the darkest days of the pandemic, still lurking, are keeping us from sleep yet again.
Perhaps this serves as a reminder to my brothers and sisters on the front lines of this battle to hold each other close. Opinions may differ, but ultimately, we need each other to do what we do best. Find your Cory.
And Cory, here’s a thank you to 11 YEARS (this month!) in the ICU of not only saving patients, but saving your coworkers, too.
Lauren E. Herpy BSN, RN
Athens, Ohio
