Your Letters

To the editor,

NPR reports: The number of gunshot victims at schools is actually going down. According to James Allen Fox (professor of criminology at Northeastern University) in the 1992-93 school year, about 0.55 students per million were shot and killed; in 2014-15, that rate was closer to 0.15 per million.

In extrapolating that trend, I’m betting that, until the left’s war against police started, the 2019 numbers were even lower, at about 0.12 per million. The rate of gunshot deaths in schools was almost three times higher 30 years ago than today.

So why all the hoopla? Because it’s not about saving children’s lives.

If it were, all the attention and billions of dollars the left spends trying to ban AR-15s would instead be going towards swimming lessons or thunderstorm awareness, given that Americans are 40 times more likely to drown, or 10 times more likely to be hit by lightning, than they are to be shot with an AR-15 (FBI UCR and National Weather Service Data).

The focus on school shootings in general, and AR-15s in particular, is due only to the insatiable, pathological need liberals have to remove any impediment to their agenda of an all-powerful federal government controlling every aspect of our lives with an iron fist (for our own good, of course).

“The welfare of the people has always been the alibi of tyrants, and it provides the further advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a clear conscience” -Albert Camus.

Neal Lee

Albany, Ohio

