To the editor,
Ok, I’ve had it with the whole “Trump said grab a hoo-ha, let’s hate America” bullcrap!
I’ve put up with the asinine face diaper charade, the businesses closing, the rioting, looting, and burning down innocent business owners’ stores and homes in our major cities, the bars closing at 10 p.m. (Because COVID-19 can’t get you until after 10 p.m., silly).
I’ve dealt with the shortage of everything from ground beef to toilet paper and printers, and so far I’ve managed to just shrug my shoulders and say to myself: “Screw it, Lee, it’s not worth your time.” But NOW they’ve gone too FAR... communists have managed, in 100+ years of making a total failure out of almost everything they do, from toilet paper with wood chips in it to the Yugo, to produce, at least until now, exactly TWO items that are worthwhile, and actually quite GOOD:
1) The AK-47; and 2) The Casa Chimichanga
And NOW, in the infinite wisdom communists are known for, they have decided to quit making chimichangas?
I’m speechless... kill me now, that’s the last straw...
Neal Lee
Albany, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thanks, Neal. There's no finer compliment than having one of our menu items compared to an instrument of death. It's almost as cool as having a successful business model compared to to a political system. Thanks for the love.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.