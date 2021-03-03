To the editor,
The recent news coverage about Deb Shaffer is unacceptable. As you’ve argued, the work that our Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration has a great impact on our community and campus, but it’s unfortunate that rather than looking at the landscape of the university’s financials, journalists have chosen to replicate misogynistic tropes about women, and to challenge fundamental flex-place policies that uniquely benefit women.
Do not dismiss what Samantha Moon wrote in her letter to the editor. When you respond with “I don’t see how the profile discredited CFO Shaffer’s work ethic in any way” you are a part of the problem. How frequently are men referred to by their height and haircut? There is plenty of literature that address the sexist and racist portrayal of female political figures in the mainstream media, and it’s not always overt. It’s coded language that continues to remind the reader of the person’s gender, particularly women in fields in that are male dominated. That is what you are doing.
Let’s pause to reflect on workplace policies that benefit women. During COVID-19, we have all witnessed one of the greatest setbacks to women’s career advancements. Women have dropped out of the workforce. Women are still, at greater rates, tasked with caregiving work. Policies that promote women staying in leadership include flex-time and flex-place. Calling into question where Deb Shaffer lives is not only an indictment on her, but reaffirms old workplace norms that are disproportionately harmful to women at all levels of their career.
I had hoped that we had moved on to a time in which women are not viewed by our romantic relationships. Setting the standard that it is okay to talk about a professional woman’s husband/spouse is a practice that impacts women who are already marginalized. How then could this practice impact women who are also members of the LGBTQ+ community? Would you out them?
Regardless of how you feel about the current finances of Ohio University, reporting in this manner harms not just our SVP, but all women. This is not about SVP Shaffer. It is about how women in leadership are represented, and the culture and climate that encourages – or discourages – women from advancing in their careers because of systems of oppression, exacerbated by racism, homophobia and classism. If we excuse it now, it makes it easier for others to also be harmed. Do better.
Geneva Murray
Athens, Ohio
