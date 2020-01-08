To the Editor:
Martin Luther King Jr. did indeed visit Athens but not because Ohio University invited him to speak – they never did that. He spoke at a conference held at OU during winter break in 1959 of the National Student Christian Movement (including groups like Presbyterians, United Methodists, Episcopalians). There was also non-violence training at the event that led to students starting the sit-in movement in places such as Nashville and Greensboro, North Carolina, in 1960.
Yes, we are glad ML King, Jr. was in Athens but we should be clear that it was not because OU ever thought he should be invited to speak.
Jan Griesinger
Home Street
Athens
