To the Editor:
I remember while growing up, when grandpa got older, my mom had to take off work and spend a lot of time looking after him. She made sure he took his medication that day, cooked him meals, made sure he locked his doors at night. Unfortunately, there are senior citizens in Athens County who don’t have this support network, or if they do, their families just need a little help making sure Mom or Dad got enough to eat that day and are doing OK.
Meals on Wheels in Athens County is truly a blessing for so many low-income and home-bound seniors. Help make sure Meals on Wheels continues to run in Athens County and please vote FOR Issue 21 this November.
Issue 21, the senior services levy, is a renewal of the existing 0.25 mill property tax levy that supports Meals on Wheels. This five-year levy will help provide over 157,000 meals to vulnerable senior citizens across Athens County. If you are wondering what this service already costs you, it’s only $7.88 a year for every $100,000 of home value. For less than the price of eating out once a year, we can continue to help ensure that senior citizens living in Athens County have access to Meals on Wheels and all the benefits this program provides, by voting for Issue 21.
Up to five meals a week, up to three wellness/safety checks a week, pet food and supplies for companion pets, enrollment assistance for emergency food and utility bill assistance, and the list goes on. Issue 21 is not a new tax and it’s not a tax increase. It’s maintaining the critical services already being provided to home-bound and low-income seniors in Athens County.
Help support our seniors by voting FOR Issue 21 this November!
David Keller
Central Avenue
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.