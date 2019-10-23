To the Editor:
I’m writing to endorse Patrick McGee for Athens City Council At-Large because, out of those representing our community in local government, he actually listens to his constituents and does his best to address our concerns.
In the face of City Council restricting its internal processes to receive less public input, Pat is doing his best to ask critical questions before our city government commits to major projects that might hurt our public finances. As the only independent to serve on City Council in over 32 years, he best represents our community’s openness and support for free-thinking individuals. Just as importantly, he has over 40 years of experience practicing law, previously serving as an environmental lawyer and recently representing students, and his legal expertise is sorely needed on City Council considering the significant challenges our community faces.
During Pat’s two terms on City Council, he has fought to make contractors pay the same rate as individuals for taking up parking spaces, and strongly opposed the disruptive changes made to the parking rates uptown that have hurt service workers and local businesses. He voted against raising the starting pay of the recreation director and has opposed the increasingly expensive $1.4 million Richland Avenue project. Pat has also been skeptical of the Baileys Mountain Bike Trail that is estimated to cost the city $1.8 million over 20 years, the Stimson Avenue construction project that may cost $4.5 million, and a new East Side police and fire station, for which costs have not been forthcoming.
As our local economy suffers from the closure of multiple businesses and the city a reduction in revenue, now is not the time for our elected officials to lavishly spend on large construction projects with such few benefits.
Sustainability is not solely achieved by spending large quantities of money; rather it’s attained by making wise investments that will improve our community and ensure the continuation of essential services such as road maintenance, access to safe drinking water, and policies that keep our neighborhoods safe. A quick review of the past four years demonstrates that by these measurements our local elected officials representing the dominant governing party have not lived up to their promises.
Vote for independent Patrick McGee for Athens City-Council-at-Large and ensure that someone is left in city government who believes in accountability and will push for practical progressive solutions that benefit everyone.
Nate Wallace
Central Avenue
Athens
