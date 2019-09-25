To the Editor:
I write this personal letter in support of Steve Patterson’s re-election as mayor of the city of Athens. As a person with a disability, I applaud the mayor’s support of and commitment to concerns of people with disabilities. I first met the mayor when we both served on the Athens City Commission on Disabilities. He eventually became chair of the Commission and, along with the late Larry Jageman, created the Annual Athena Award, which recognizes those in the community who are making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities.
It’s the only award given by the city of Athens. We also served on university committees that focused on strategic disability and accessibility planning. The Mayor was instrumental in developing a memorandum of understanding between Ohio University and the city of Athens for a partnership on accessibility planning and implementation.
He keeps his eyes and ears open to the needs of the citizens of this city.
On another note, when I was twice hospitalized in Columbus and very ill, he made certain to take time out of his busy schedule to visit me. Whenever I have called upon him for an activity or an event, he never fails to respond and to participate. My endorsement of Mayor Patterson is to ensure the city continues to progress on all fronts, particularly on issues of disability and accessibility. He has been a strong advocate and is worthy of re-election as mayor.
Carolyn Bailey Lewis, Ph.D., Emerita
Member, Athens Commission on Disabilities
Athens
