The City of Athens apparently has a mask mandate, but you wouldn’t know it by all the naked faces and noses poking out all over town. While there are a few businesses that you can be sure to not interact with unmasked people, they are rare. Holzer? Nope. Kroger — absolutely not, not even in the 7-8 a.m. “vulnerable shopper hour.” There are zero hardware stores in our city that seem to have heard about the mask mandate.

Our vaccination rate is abysmal, and pairing this with the unenforced and flouted mask rules for indoor public spaces, we are, unsurprisingly, already seeing a rise in COVID cases. While the individuals who choose to not mask at Dollar Tree or the mall are irritating, my irritation turns to rage at the city’s public servants who seem to have thrown up their hands and decided there’s nothing to be done.

As we head into winter, we need to act. First, just remind people that there is a mandate. Give signage to businesses saying it is a citywide rule — I’ve run into folks who didn’t know it was still in effect.

Next, put a notice on the flashing traffic signs on the highway for people on their way into town. Also, please DO SOMETHING with the reports of businesses not complying.

Finally and most critically, police and other people tasked with keeping us safe need to set the example of being responsible, caring members of our community. As it is now, the unmasked telegraph their unwillingness to work together for the greater good. Not doing so has consequences aside from sickness and death from COVID — which, sadly, seems to not be enough. I dread Christmas shopping in this town because going to local stores is too maddening. I want to keep my dollars here, but shopping online doesn’t involve constant reminders of how divided we are, that COVID isn’t going away any time soon, and we seem to not be able to muster the collective will to do anything about it.

While I’m angry, I’m also thankful and hopeful for businesses like Kindred, Seaman’s, Tavolino, and many others that are doing their part — as well as the many Athenians who continue to mask, get vaccinated, and generally take COVID seriously and do what they can to contain the spread.

Jennifer Woody Collins

Athens, Ohio

