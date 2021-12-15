To the editor:
The City of Athens apparently has a mask mandate, but you wouldn’t know it by all the naked faces and noses poking out all over town. While there are a few businesses that you can be sure to not interact with unmasked people, they are rare. Holzer? Nope. Kroger — absolutely not, not even in the 7-8 a.m. “vulnerable shopper hour.” There are zero hardware stores in our city that seem to have heard about the mask mandate.
Our vaccination rate is abysmal, and pairing this with the unenforced and flouted mask rules for indoor public spaces, we are, unsurprisingly, already seeing a rise in COVID cases. While the individuals who choose to not mask at Dollar Tree or the mall are irritating, my irritation turns to rage at the city’s public servants who seem to have thrown up their hands and decided there’s nothing to be done.
As we head into winter, we need to act. First, just remind people that there is a mandate. Give signage to businesses saying it is a citywide rule — I’ve run into folks who didn’t know it was still in effect.
Next, put a notice on the flashing traffic signs on the highway for people on their way into town. Also, please DO SOMETHING with the reports of businesses not complying.
Finally and most critically, police and other people tasked with keeping us safe need to set the example of being responsible, caring members of our community. As it is now, the unmasked telegraph their unwillingness to work together for the greater good. Not doing so has consequences aside from sickness and death from COVID — which, sadly, seems to not be enough. I dread Christmas shopping in this town because going to local stores is too maddening. I want to keep my dollars here, but shopping online doesn’t involve constant reminders of how divided we are, that COVID isn’t going away any time soon, and we seem to not be able to muster the collective will to do anything about it.
While I’m angry, I’m also thankful and hopeful for businesses like Kindred, Seaman’s, Tavolino, and many others that are doing their part — as well as the many Athenians who continue to mask, get vaccinated, and generally take COVID seriously and do what they can to contain the spread.
Jennifer Woody Collins
Athens, Ohio
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
As a proud American patriot, I love seeing everyone flaunt the tyrannical mandates. If it makes you feel better, wear it. I however, will not. It's not effective (the Vax nor masks) I'm glad my freedom offends you.. in fact I strive to offend you. Mind your own business!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.