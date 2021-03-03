To the editor,
March is National Social Work Month – the time state and local governments and agencies all across the country take to acknowledge and appreciate the vital role social work professionals play in our communities.
Athens County Children Services would like to take this opportunity to thank the social workers we work with in Athens County, and around the state, for the invaluable work they do to improve the lives of the people they serve.
Each day more than 700,000 social workers nationwide make life better for others. They empower people, giving them the skills and encouragement they need to overcome life’s challenges. They also link clients to resources they may need to live more fulfilled lives.
In Athens County, and in communities all across the country, social workers are woven into the fabric of our society. They are in schools, hospitals, mental health centers, and other service providers, helping the most vulnerable among us navigate a changing world.
At ACCS, social workers protect children from neglect and abuse and help form new families through adoption. They strengthen families through prevention services and connect families with emergency and ongoing resources. They are on call 7 days a week, 365 days a year, to provide a critical safety net for children in Athens County.
This year’s theme for Social Work Month is “Social Workers are Essential.” That was never truer than this past year. While families faced stay at home orders, home-schooling, quarantined away from family and friends, and weathered — economic uncertainty, social workers made home visits, provided critical mental health services, addressed food insecurity, and never stopped responding to the needs of the children and families they serve. As our communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, social workers will be needed more than ever.
Athens County is fortunate to have a wealth of talented and dedicated social workers, helping our communities cope with the most challenging issues families and individuals will face. During the month of March, we encourage you to take time to learn more about the essential work of social workers and the role they play in your community.
Robin Webb
Public Information Officer & Community Event Coordinator
Athens County Children Services
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.