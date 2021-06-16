To the editor,
The pandemic forced every Ohioan to take serious precautions to protect their health. Unfortunately, some important medical needs were set aside. As we begin to recover from COVID-19, it’s time for families to consider their overall health, which includes their eyesight. That’s why I was thrilled to participate in the rollout of the iSee with Vision To Learn Student Mobile Vision Program. This unique program partners three expert non-profit organizations — the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, Vision To Learn, and the Ohio Optometric Foundation — to address challenges faced with accessible vision care for children in Appalachia.
The mobile clinic is staffed by an Ohio-licensed optometrist and optician who travel to the highest need communities across the region and will provide free eye exams and eyeglasses during the school year for those students who don’t have access to an eye doctor. Additionally, the program will help those students and parent find a local eye doctor to provide care moving forward. It is estimated that there are 35,000 Ohio students in Appalachia that need, but do not have eyeglasses.
The iSee with Vision To Learn Student Mobile Vision Program is seeking funding support from the Pay for Success Fund within the State Treasurer’s ResultsOhio program. At the Statehouse, I am strongly supporting a provision in the state budget to support this important program. If we care about our children’s education, we must make sure every student has the tools they need to succeed, including good vision.
State Representative Jay Edwards
Nelsonville, Ohio
