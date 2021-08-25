To the editor:
Athens’ tired mask mandate rears its ugly head again. This time around, my thoughts for anyone cited under this “administrative action,” (as my friend Lisa Eliason calls it), is to demand a long form citation, and have your day in court.
This “administrative action” is similar to a parking violation. You’re given a simple envelope or ticket in which you simply pay a $100 fine, and it quietly disappears into the depths of city hall’s bank account. An tidy $100 profit for the city at your expense.
By demanding to be cited into Municipal Court, you accomplish several things.
1. You get to appear before a judge, tell your side of the story, and let him decide your fate. You may be found not guilty, or the $100 fine may be significantly lower.
2. Unless the officer that cites you is on duty at the time of your trial, the city must pay him several hours in overtime — very drastically cutting into their little $100 pay-to-play scheme. Part of your fees may also go into other coffers such as the law library and the public defender’s fund. This could further cut down on the city’s ill-gotten profits.
3. You help create paperwork! Everyone hates it, yet someone must do it. Therefore, you help keep salaried clerks at the police department and Municipal Court employed and busy. That’s even more money coming out of, instead of sneaking into, the city’s roundabout fund.
4. File additional paperwork to determine if, and or how the Municipal Court Judge is related to the city councilwoman who introduced this legislation, and if he would risk sleeping on the couch, should he rule against her mandate.
And that’s just a quick sample! We can all do what we want in this situation. But I know that if I’m cited under City Council’s latest commandment, I’ll not blindly pay out 100 of my dollars. They’ll have to earn it!
Exercise your rights! I’ll see you all in court!
Jim Michael
Athens, Ohio
You are quite mistaken in your thought that the city is trying to raise revenue through the mask mandate. It is simply a tool to try and get people to wear masks, not a revenue generating scheme. I'd be surprised if there was a single citation issued by APD under this ordinance.
