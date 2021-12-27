To the editor:
What is John Keifer having us “infer” concerning his letter to editor (Dec. 23) related to mail-in balloting (of which fraud is extremely rare)? Is there some kind of conspiracy in Senate Bill 1 (For the People Act) to corrupt voting results? If you are not familiar with the bill, it is designed to strengthen ethics rules for public servants, increase access to the ballot box, reduce influence of big money in politics, and implement other anti-corruption measures, all of which sound protective of everyone’s vote.
If there is conspiracy to be found around free and fair elections, we should look at 253 bills moving in 43 states that potentially legitimize state government officials to dictate election results, irregardless of how Mr. Keifer or anyone votes. If we want to save our precious democracy and way of life, let’s prioritize looking at real threats, not partisan misinformation.
Susan West
Athens, Ohio
