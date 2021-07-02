To the editor,

I’d like to congratulate Ben Peters and Cole Behrens on their coverage of State Rep. Jay Edwards’ behavior in the Ohio House, in regard to his continuing support of disgraced former speaker Larry Householder, his false claims about helping to bring DORA to Athens, his attempts to evade reporters, and whatever future shenanigans he may indulge in. Edwards clearly doesn’t take his office seriously, and needs to be held accountable.

Peters’ and Behrens’ work is a great example of our need for local journalism in holding elected officials responsible.

Good work guys!

Suzanne Knauerhase

Athens

