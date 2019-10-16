To the Editor:
I have been a poll-worker for the Athens County Board of Elections since the 2000 election, and can only admire the job that Debbie Quivey, Penny Brooks and the others who work in that office do administering elections in our county. It would surprise most people to learn what a phenomenal amount of work is involved, as well as how much of that work must be done in a very short time.
The recent audit of the Board of Elections by the Auditor of State’s office, and the coverage of it, seem remarkable to me in the way they insinuate that Ms. Quivey and Ms. Brooks are somehow running a rogue operation for their own personal gain. In 19 years, I’ve never seen anything that would cause me to question their ethics.
Where temporary help is concerned, it should be remembered that these temporary workers have “full-time” experience rolling out an election. Along with many other things, they must know where the polling places are located, must deliver each of 56 precincts’ supplies and equipment to the proper polling place, and get the “Electronic Poll Book” and Automark devices set up for the poll-workers. They must have a working knowledge of certain parts of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and are responsible for making sure the polling places comply with it and numerous other regulations throughout Election Day.
It’s not like hiring somebody to rake your lawn; it’s specialized work, but work that’s only needed for a handful of days each year. The directors have assembled a pool of reliable temporary helpers willing to work with that understanding; if it includes members of their family, it’s because they have shown themselves willing, reliable and temporary. Nobody’s going to get rich doing it.
As to accidental overpayments, they happen sometimes. I was overpaid by my employer, Ohio University, due to a clerical error on their part three summers ago. My wife caught the mistake early on, and we repaid the money; neither of us felt it was necessary to call the state Auditor about it.
Our Board of Elections has for years received high marks from the Secretary of State’s office, and none of the BOE’s internal arrangements are anything new or secret. Why the big controversy all of a sudden? I smell a rat, a political hit job, and the county Courthouse seems like a good place to start looking.
Who’s got it out for the Board of Elections and what in the world for? I hope that our local press will pursue these questions with as much zeal as they have shown eroding public confidence in the BOE and smearing the character of the two women who capably lead its day-to-day operations.
Neil Fowler
The Plains
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.