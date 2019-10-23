To the Editor:
I haven’t seen any info about what happens to mixed recycling.
1) Does it all go in one big hole dug in the ground?
2) Does it go somewhere to be sorted?
3) Then where does the paper go? Where does glass go?
Where do tin cans go? Aluminum?
YES, it is very good that lots of things can get recycled.
It seems like the media would want to let us know where it all goes.
Jan Griesinger
Home Street
Athens
