To the Editor:
My name is Brianna McElrath, the current Black Student Union president at Ohio University. As is probably the case at other colleges, many off-campus students are struggling right now. Specifically, the apartment complex that I live in, lived in, is not offering any support for students at this time regarding our rent.
We are asking them to allow us to break our lease due to this extreme circumstance.
The apartment is expecting us to continue to pay rent when we are now living in other parts of Ohio through no fault of our own, when we would have loved nothing more than to continue living in the apartment. Many of the students did not have jobs when we were sent home and are now scrambling to find work.
They told us there are no options, and everything will continue as before. This is adding to the already stressful time of having to move out so abruptly. I hope that everyone remains safe and healthy.
Brianna McElrath
Warrensville, Ohio
Hello Brianna. Many people can sympathize with your situation. There are fathers, mothers and grandparents facing the same if not similar struggles. While it may seem cruel to enforce their lease, many of these business entities face the same dilemma as banks are not allowing them any latitude. Money is tight for everyone right now. If I may make a suggestion - re approach your lease company with an option to pay a portion of the amount due with a written plan on when you hope to make the payment full. I am assuming you are under 25 years of age and your credit rating is invaluable to your future success. Making an arrangement with your lease company with some portion of your monthly rent may allow you to stay and still maintain a good credit rating. As a former loan officer, no one will remember when and where your credit got spoiled and again, this will have long term consequences for your ability to borrow. You sound like an industrious person so use your skills to negotiate some sort of temporary agreement and I wish you the best of luck.
