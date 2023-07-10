The Athens County Public Library system is one of the treasures of Athens County. It is difficult to think of a community organization, publicly or privately funded, that does more to offer wholesome and interesting opportunities and materials to all families, traditional or non-traditional. The libraries provide:
A huge supply of books and other reading material on all topics suitable for all ages, in a variety of formats, including electronic;
Audiovisual materials suitable for all ages;
Access to computers for gaming, study, and general communication, including instruction in computer use when needed;
Bicycles and bicycle helmets that can be checked out;
Resources for searching local history and/or genealogy,
Meeting rooms for local organizations;
Programs on a wide variety of subjects, including regular children’s reading and activity programs;
Free lunches for children during the summer;
Displays of work by local artists;
Safe space for children and adults to be comfortable during inclement weather.
These services are offered to everyone, to be used or ignored as each patron desires, just as an assortment of cereals is offered to everyone in a supermarket. Each individual can decide whether to choose the sugar-coated, over-processed breakfast food or an unsweetened, higher-nutrient variety. The “agenda” of the supermarket, or the library, is to provide a wide selection.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.