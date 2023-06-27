Dear Editor:
Pretty low to attack libraries and their staff ("Reader encourages those concerned about 'gay agenda' to attend library board meeting," published June 21)! Sad to see this national trend come to this area. When I lived in The Plains, those people were like family. Ken, Betty, Stacey and Heather were the best!! If you don’t like a display or a book, walk past it and find another! And get your mind out of the gutter!! I’ll be at any meeting to defend my library family.
