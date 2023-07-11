To the Editor:

I am writing in support of the Athens County Public Library. I am a regular Library user. I request books, attend events, and generally appreciate knowing the library is there when I need it. Is the Library perfect? Of course not. For example, I have found myself needing to purchase print books when the Library only holds e-book versions. I would remind your readers that when they find themselves displeased by a single aspect of the Library system, they remember the positive services the Library provides to our community, including:


  

