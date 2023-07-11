I am writing in support of the Athens County Public Library. I am a regular Library user. I request books, attend events, and generally appreciate knowing the library is there when I need it. Is the Library perfect? Of course not. For example, I have found myself needing to purchase print books when the Library only holds e-book versions. I would remind your readers that when they find themselves displeased by a single aspect of the Library system, they remember the positive services the Library provides to our community, including:
- Books, magazines, movies and music, to check out, stream and download.
- Free WiFi, including mobile hotspots that can be checked out and used anywhere.
- Serving as a summer lunch location for children in our community who might otherwise go hungry when school is not in session.
- The Book-a-Bike program allows residents to use bikes free, including e-bikes, of charge.
- Car seat checkups to make sure your infant seat is properly installed.
- … and so much more. Visit the library’s website to see all the ways our community members can benefit.
In response to those who call for removing the current library board and Director Tepe to make changes to the library’s collection, services, and displays, I would caution that censorship is a slippery slope. I refer your readers to this news story (https://www.cbsnews.com/news/bible-ban-utah-school-district-elementary-middle-complaint-sex-book/) from Utah, where a school district library has removed the Bible in response to a parent’s complaint that it is too vulgar and violent to be read by children.
Our libraries serve all residents, and in addition to our freedom of speech, the First Amendment protects everyone’s right to receive information.
If we ban books on human sexuality, as I imagine those opposed to the Library’s pride display might desire, what about all books containing nudity? Books with pictures of historical artwork, battlefields or even health materials providing education about breast and testicular cancer would need to be removed.
If readers are worried about what their children might read, they should read with them and monitor their library checkouts.
However, we must not allow anyone, nor even a group, to limit what others can read. When this happens, your readers may one day learn the book they need has already been challenged and removed.
