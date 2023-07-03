In regards to our county libraries, no one is arguing that libraries don’t do good or aren’t valuable. What many like-minded individuals are realizing that our libraries are promoting alternate lifestyles and wokeness on children. I wasn’t blind to the fact that The Plains Library has pride flags strewn all over the building when I walked in. I should feel comfortable sending my child to the library without it being in your face. We want safe public libraries for all!
The library board president not responding to Richard Wolfe’s letter just proves that they do not care that some residents are taking issue with the direction of the libraries. The libraries should be a place for all, and that includes its traditional families.
In Athens County, the library board is appointed by the Nelsonville School Board. On July 12, the Nelsonville-York Schools Board of Education will hold its normal monthly meeting. (According to its website: Board meetings are held on the 2nd Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. and are now being held in room M116 in the Junior High building on the Nelsonville-York Campus). This time, we have checked to makes sure it hasn’t been conveniently cancelled.
We encourage all like-minded supporters who object the blatant sexualization of children to show up and voice their disapproval of the library board and the direction of the county libraries and demand the current library board be replaced by those that actually listen to the county residents. Hopefully we can then get a new director who is more willing to listen and respond and not take sides with the amoral agenda of the left.
We must not allow our children to suffer at the hands of the liberal agenda. Unite to wipe this scourge out completely! We publicly invite Jay Edwards to attend and hope to have representatives from the growing Moms for Liberty organization join us at this school board meeting.
Editor’s Note: In an article published on June 21, Director Nicke Tepe noted that Board president Kevin Dotson received an email from Richard Wolfe, but “chose not to respond since our policy states that complaints should be brought to the director first.” Also, the Nelsonville-York School District Board of Education lists its July meeting date as July 19.
