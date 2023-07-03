To the Editor:

In regards to our county libraries, no one is arguing that libraries don’t do good or aren’t valuable. What many like-minded individuals are realizing that our libraries are promoting alternate lifestyles and wokeness on children. I wasn’t blind to the fact that The Plains Library has pride flags strewn all over the building when I walked in. I should feel comfortable sending my child to the library without it being in your face. We want safe public libraries for all!


  

