I am writing in response to two recent letters to the editor decrying Athens County Public Libraries’ Pride Month displays (“Libraries should be a place for all, and that includes traditional families” by Beatrice Walker and “Reader encourages those concerned about ‘gay agenda’ to attend library board meeting” by Richard Wolfe). Both letters were bigoted attempts to ensure that LGBTQ people will be made to feel unwelcome in our libraries, and, by extension, in our communities.
Both authors wrongly accuse library workers of pushing a gay and trans “lifestyle” or “agenda” on kids. Librarians’ only interest is in helping all kids reach their full potential; live happy, authentic, fulfilling lives; and treat others with kindness.
The Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health found that 45 percent of LGBTQ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, including more than half of trans and nonbinary youth. Only one-third of LGBTQ youth experience parental acceptance, with an additional one-third experiencing parental rejection, and the final one-third not disclosing their LGBTQ identity until they are adults.
The presence of accepting, affirming adults in a queer or trans youth’s life significantly reduces their risk of suicide; just one adult in a youth’s life who accepts them for who they are reduces their risk of suicide by 40 percent. Pride displays are a way for library workers to communicate to every queer and trans person who walks in their door that they are welcome, valued, respected and celebrated. They open up conversations with community members from all walks of life about how best to support the queer and trans youth in their lives.
Librarians don’t want to turn your straight kids gay, or your cis kids trans. They want to make sure queer and trans kids have the chance to become adults. Maybe if Richard and Beatrice would check out a book or movie from the Pride displays, they’d learn a thing or two and become better neighbors to us all.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.