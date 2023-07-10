To those who want safe public libraries for all (but not quite all):

I'm concerned that Beatrice Walker from Coolville may precipitate a dangerous (as in deadly) school/library board meetings in Nelsonville as a result of her letter in the July 5 Athens News, perhaps innocently. Fourteen lives were lost over the July 4 weekend around the country and 45 people wounded.


  

