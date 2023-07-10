To those who want safe public libraries for all (but not quite all):
I'm concerned that Beatrice Walker from Coolville may precipitate a dangerous (as in deadly) school/library board meetings in Nelsonville as a result of her letter in the July 5 Athens News, perhaps innocently. Fourteen lives were lost over the July 4 weekend around the country and 45 people wounded.
Ohio has chosen to allow folks to openly carry guns with no training. I'm concerned that by mixing politics and Moms for Liberty and riling up attendance at the next meeting to "unite and wipe this scourge out completely," may get good people killed, as happened during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
You may not be aware that Nelsonville is a hotbed of something and I'd hate for it to get stirred up any more than it has. I was hoping to see a big congratulations to our Library system for its dedicated efforts to meet needs and relieve tensions during and after the Covid-19 tragedy. Personally I hope that the meeting in question will be level headed and free of vituperation and violence. But I'm not planning to attend!
