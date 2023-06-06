Dear Editor,
This is in response to the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday.
As some readers may already know, a huge pillar of Athens, OU, and the local African American community passed last month, the Rev. Dr. Francine Childs. She was a champion of what was just and right. So that is why I bring you this story.
During World War II in Virginia, there was a town called Magruder. It was largely a Black community. But some Whites lived there as well. In Magruder, there were two Black churches and one White protestant whurch.
The military needed some more land in the area than they already had in order to build a base for Seabee training, now known as Camp Perry (which is now a CIA training base).
So the town of Magruder was taken. The town was leveled except for the three churches, each with their own graveyard. But as time went on, the White church and graveyard was kept up. And Whites were allowed to come back and get married in the church.
While Blacks were not allowed to do the same with their churches. Thus their churches became derelict and rotted to the point they had to be bulldozed in the 1960s. Also their graveyards are overgrown and not taken care of. Unlike the White one. This atrocity can not be fully rectified since the churches aren’t there to try to save.
But here in Athens, we can prevent another one from happening. Mount Zion Baptist Church, a structure built by formerly enslaved and free-born Blacks, is in need of repair. Its wonderful stained glass needs re-leaded and the building fixed. A group of locals have formed a group, Mount Zion Baptist Church Preservation Society, to do so with the aim of saving this historical structure, and turning it into a community venue that recognizes the contributions and struggles of Blacks in the region.
Many people in Athens may know Rev. Doctor (“Doc”) Childs. But, if they don’t they probably saw her out and about when they went shopping.
The Rev. Dr. Francine Childs was the first woman pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church from 1998 to 2004. So in her honor and memory, I would urge, no implore you (even if you didn’t know her) to go to mountzionathens.org and donate to save this structure.
She fought injustice when she was here. So since sadly she is not, let’s do it for her, by donating.
Sincerely yours,
Stephen Rounthwaite
Athens
