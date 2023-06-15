As a parent, I’m very concerned that our local libraries in Athens County appear to be pushing the woke gay agenda on their customers. A recent visit to three of the branches resulted in our family being bombarded by pride flag displays, books on sexuality rights as we entered the door, and attempts to push the trans lifestyle on our kids and communities.
This is pretty outrageous for a taxpayer-funded service like the library. I shouldn’t be surprised. This is a library that pushed a drag queen show down our throats a few years ago.
Discussions with library staff proved meaningless and calls to the director went unreturned. The library board will be meeting at the Nelsonville Library at 4:30 p.m. June 21, and I encourage concerned citizens to show up to this meeting to voice their opposition to the library’s disrespect for those of us with a different viewpoint.
If you wish us to respect you and your choices, it must be a two-way street. Please respect our wish not to be bombarded by the promotion of lifestyles we disagree with, especially in a public setting on the taxpayer dime.
Editor's Note: On June 14, Athens County Public Libraries Director Nick Tepe notified the Athens News that the board voted not to hold a regular board meeting in June earlier in the year.
