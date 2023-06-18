A recent submitted letter ("Those concerned about libraries’ ‘gay agenda’ should attend board meeting," June 14, 2023) admonishes Athens County libraries for displaying pride decorations and queer related books. It perpetuates a dangerous and incorrect framing of the LGBTQ+ community predicated on multiple falsehoods. I am confident your readers have more media literacy than to fall for such falsehoods, but I shall detail them here anyway.
The letter claims that our libraries are going “woke”. Setting aside the bastardized meaning assigned by the right wing, the word “woke” derives from African American Vernacular English (AAVE) meaning to be aware of racial prejudice and discrimination. This is a good thing. I am glad my tax dollars are funding woke libraries
It claims the library “pushed a drag queen show down our throats a few years ago.” I fail to see where anyone was forced to attend said show.
It claims being queer is a choice and a lifestyle. It is neither. It is a part of one’s identity.
I know some of the library staff personally. If somebody were to engage with them about this issue in a good faith non-abrasive manner, the discussion would not appear “meaningless” as is alleged.
Nobody is coming to push “the trans lifestyle” (whatever that is) on your kids, there is no insidious hidden “agenda,” and the most danger I’ve ever been in at a drag show was dodging a projectile stiletto heel that landed in my vicinity when kicked off by one of the performers. Happy Pride!
