To the editor:
As the saying goes “All politics is local.” So let’s look at our local hometown gal, Tanya Conrath, who has stepped up to run for State Representative against Republican three term incumbent Jay Edwards.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the editor:
As the saying goes “All politics is local.” So let’s look at our local hometown gal, Tanya Conrath, who has stepped up to run for State Representative against Republican three term incumbent Jay Edwards.
Tanya is fifth generation Appalachian, daughter of a public school educator and small businessman. An attorney by training, Tanya’s focus has been on jobs, education and economic development in this region for the last 15 years. Any politician can promise good jobs: Tanya knows what it takes to deliver good jobs to our area. Tanya Conrath has the brains and tenacity to represent us at the Statehouse.
Perhaps there is no better indicator of the fighter we have in Tanya Conrath than her battle to get on the ballot for this race in the first place. After a tie at the Athens Board of Elections and the refusal by Secretary of State Frank LaRose to grant her candidacy, Tanya took her case to the Ohio Supreme Court. The Court ruled that the Athens BOE and LaRose, “acted in clear disregard of applicable law” and overturned their decisions.
So, if you want a representative who cares enough about serving her district that she fought her way onto the ballot, a representative with integrity, with deep and proud ties to this area and one who takes representing her constituency seriously, vote for Tanya Conrath.
Susan and Tom Quinn
Athens
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please write and submit your comment, and after a short delay it should post to the comment section of the chosen article, as long as it abides by the standard rules below. (On occasion, the delay will be longer but we will get to it as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.