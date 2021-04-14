To the editor,
Recently the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act (H.R. 842), has been introduced into congress. The intention of this bill is to restore the original intent of the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) which was originally enacted in 1935. Its intention was to provide a standard set of rules.
To be followed by both, labor and management, so working people could have voice on the job. With these protections in place they can negotiate for higher wages, better benefits, a more secure retirement and a safer workplace. Sounds like a simple premise to me; two sides with different perspectives setting rules of which they can both co-exist. Since 1935 the NLRA has seen no positive changes from the working folk’s perspective, only changes that have eroded the working class.
It is past time to modernize the NLRA and to pass the PRO Act. The PRO Act creates no new laws, it just strengthens the enforcement of existing ones. For too long, employers have been allowed to violate workers’ rights with no worries because the law includes no penalties for doing so. As a result, workers’ ability to negotiate for better pay and benefits has eroded, and income inequality has reached levels we have not seen since the Great Depression: we all know it. Working people need some help; it is more important than ever that working people have the right to rely on the protection of a union contract should they chose to do so.
All working people ask for is a fair shot, a level field of play. The PRO Act will help by giving workers a little bit of parity and a chance at shared workplace governance. This brings a resemblance of harmony at the workplace in an attempt at making labor, management and society’s lives a little better. The bill modernizes the NLRA by bringing its remedies in line with other workplace laws.
Again, it certainly doesn’t make any new laws nor does it make anyone join a union, all it does is even up the sides a bit should workers decide if they want to collectively bargain for better terms and conditions at the work place. This ACT, in my eyes this is not controversial, (well, maybe if you’re the CEO of at large corporation and you have your eye on a second yacht).
I ask that you please educate yourself and help educate your local leaders to support it. And tell your House member to pass the PRO Act!
Ted Linscott
Athens, Ohio
Executive Vice President of Ohio AFL-CIO
